Srikakulam: Cracker traders exploit customers

Srikakulam: Cracker traders are indiscriminately exploiting customers by collecting prices exorbitantly in the wake of Diwali festival. In addition to four permanent crackers shops, officials sanctioned permissions for 91 temporary shops in the district by permitting crackers sale for three days Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Traders are violating norms like displaying price lists in front of their shops, and selling old stock. Taking advantage for the festival, traders are collecting huge amount from the customers. Some traders said that they have to pay government fees and taxes. In addition “we have to pay bribe to officials of dozen departments, like, Revenue, Police, Fire, Commercial Taxes, Pollution Control Board (PCB), Municipality, Panchayat Raj, Factories, Road Transport, Vigilance and Enforcement, Weights and Measurements and Electricity,” traders added.