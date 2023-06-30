Srikakulam: Government eyes promotion of coastal tourism

Srikakulam: The state government is eyeing the improvement of spots along the east coast to promote beach tourism and earn revenue by attracting tourists. As part of the efforts, a survey was conducted with the experts with involvement of fisheries, tourism, forest and other line departments. A total of 11 teams were deployed to carry out the survey to 11 coastal districts in the state i.e. Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema (west), Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore and Tirupati. AP has 974 km long coastline which has potential for beach tourism and fishing related activities.



The teams conducted survey and inspected different beaches across the state till June 27. On the occasion, they focused on colour of sand, soil texture, length and width of beach, possibilities for improvement of hatcheries, fishing related activity like harbours, fish landing area or possibilities to establishing industry or constructing temple or amusement park. The team members also studied topography of the beach and geographical conditions.

Possibilities for improving turtle improvement centre were considered and condition of the sea at the particular location, etc., were surveyed. During the survey the team members interacted with the locals and enquired about the local conditions and movement of people at the beaches during holidays, auspicious occasions, etc.,

The teams comprised fisheries, tourism, forest, mines and geology, education, local university officials, professors, scholars and students relating to sea, seacoast, mines and geology, tourism and hospitality fields.

In Srikakulam district, a team of experts inspected a total of 60 spots along the sea coast and got feedback on each beach in detail from June 23 to 27. Srikakulam district has 193 km long coast in 11 mandals in the district.

“The state government has decided to promote various revenue earning, employment generating tourist activities along the sea coast. As part of it, surveys were conducted and detailed reports will be submitted district-wise to the government,” said Srikakulam district tourism promotion officer (DTPO), Nadiminti Narayana Rao said