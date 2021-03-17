Srikakulam: Govt keen to conduct polls to remaining ULBs

Srikakulam: In the wake of huge victories registered in recent municipal polls, the state government is keen on holding elections to remaining municipal corporations and towns in the state.

In Srikakulam districtm YSRCP won Itchapuram and Palasa municipal towns and Palakonda Nagara Panchayat in recent elections. The ruling party is expecting same results in remaining urban local bodies.

Elections were stopped in Srikakulam municipal corporation, Amudalavalasa municipality and Rajam Nagara panchayat in the district due to disputes regarding merger of villages and division of wards pending before the High Court.

High Court reserved its judgment for Wednesday, i.e. March 17, and the government is planning to conduct elections based on the court judgment. If the decision is in favour of merger of villages and division of wards, the government will conduct elections otherwise it is prepared to consider these urban bodies as they were prior to merger and division of wards.

The state government also issued directions to officials concerned to prepare for elections and finish the process irrespective of decision of the High Court. "We are ready to conduct elections based on the further orders of the government," said commissioner for Srikakulam Municipal Corporation P Nallanayya.