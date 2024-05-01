Srikakulam: In the run up to polls, officials intensify checks

Srikakulam: Officials intensified inspections and conducted massive checking of vehicles at all important junctions across the district in the wake of general elections. In order to prevent illegal shifting of cash, gold, silver ornaments and liquor, officials are conducting round-the-clock inspections and verifications.

Check posts were arranged at all important junctions across the district on March 16 when election schedule was released. Since March 16 to April 28, officials of various inspection teams seized Rs 1,30,18,920 cash and also 2,901 gram gold worth Rs 1,36,80,284.

In addition, 26,581 gram silver ornaments were also seized at various check points and its worth is estimated as Rs.14,41,669. The teams also seized Rs 74 lakh worth liquor from different persons as 5,509 litre illicitly distilled liquor (IDL), 285 litre non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) and 1,154 litre liquor shifted from adjacent Odisha state. The officials also destroyed 77,000 litre of jaggery liquid which is used for making IDL and also seized 124.05 kg ganja and its worth is Rs 5.36 lakh.

In connection with these seizures, 716 cases were registered by the police and 459 persons were arrested in this connection. In these cases, 36 two-wheelers, 13 cars, two auto-rickshaws and a van were seized by the inspection teams and these vehicles were valued at Rs 87 lakh.

In addition, the inspection officials seized 13 mobile phones, 10 wrist watches, 14 saris, 10,000 T-Shirts, 2,500 pamphlets which were worth Rs.7.5 lakh. “We need cooperation from the people to conduct free and fair elections for which illegal shifting and distribution of cash and goods should be prevented. We will intensify inspections round-the-clock,” said district collector and election officer Manzeer Zilani Samoon.