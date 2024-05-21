Former TDP MLA Pendyala Venkata Krishna Rao Passes Away in Hyderabad

Former MLA Pendyala Venkata Krishna Rao, popularly known as Krishna Babu, from East Godavari District Kovvur, has passed away after battling a serious illness. He had been undergoing treatment in hospitals in Hyderabad for some time before his demise on Tuesday. The news of his death was confirmed by doctors and family members early today.

Krishnababu, who was the nephew of Andhra Sugars chief Mullapudi Harishchandra Prasad, had been elected as an MLA from Kovvur constituency five times. The constituency was a stronghold of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) until it became a Scheduled Caste (SC) constituency in a redistribution of constituencies. Following this change, Krishnababu had to step down from the political scene.

Since then, other TDP members, including TV Rama Rao and Jawahar, have represented the constituency, with Jawahar also serving as a minister. However, the Pendya family has continued to have a significant presence in the Kovvur constituency, with Krishnababu's brother Achibabu playing an active role.

The body of Krishnababu has been taken to his native village Dommeru, where the last rites are expected to be performed on Wednesday. The passing of the former MLA has left a void in the political landscape of Kovvur, and he will be remembered for his contributions to the community.