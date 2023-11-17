  • Menu
Srikakulam: People in panic over movement of tiger

Pug marks of tiger noticed in a remote villages in Palasa mandal
Movement of big cat has been noticed in Tekkali, Palasa and Itchapuram areas

Srikakulam: People of Tekkali, Palasa and Itchapuram Assembly constituencies are spending sleepless nights for the last several days as a tiger is on prowl. Recently, the movement of tiger was noticed in Pathapatnam and Saravakota forest ranges in the district. Later on, tiger went to forest area towards Odisha side. Again, its movement is creating flutter in agency and remote areas in Tekkali, Palasa and Itchapuram constituencies.

Against this backdrop, forest officials issued an alert to people of Tekkali, Nandigam, Palasa, Mandasa, Sompeta and other mandals to be cautious while moving at certain hours of the day.

On learning of tiger movement, TDP state president and Tekkali MLA K Atchannaidu wrote to chief conservator of forest appealing for measures to prevent human and animal losses by catching the big cat with trained persons to provide relief to the people.

X