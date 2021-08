Srikakulam: Scribes receive accreditation cards

Srikakulam: Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das distributed accreditation cards to journalists in Srikakulam on Friday. After conclusion of the Citizen Outreach campaign at Compost Colony in Srikakulam city, Deputy Chief Mminister launched distribution accreditation cards by handing over accreditation card to The Hans India staff reporter, Chowdari Lakshmana Rao.

Later district collector Srikesh B Lathakar, joint collector, K Srinivasulu and others distributed cards to other journalists. Speaking on the occasion, Information And Public Relations Department, Srikakulam assistant director Locherla

Ramesh explained that district media accreditation committee headed by district collector cleared cards for 322 journalists in the first phase and in second phase cards cleared for 108 scribes and so far 273 cards were prepared.