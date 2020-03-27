Srikakulam: Stalls set up at different places to avoid the rush

Srikakulam: District administration has ensured that small stalls to sell essential commodities and vegetables at several places across the district to avoid mass gathering. Regular markets were closed.

In Srikakulam city regular market and Rythu Bazaar were closed. Medical shop were exempted. In place regular markets, the district administration ensure that shops were opened on 80-feet road area, NTRMH School and PSNMH School grounds, Women's College campus and at Degree college to provide hassle-free service.

In all other urban areas across the district at Palakonda,Narasannapeta, Tekkali, Palasa, Pathapatnam, Rajam and Itchapuram also shops were set up at different places. Traders and merchants are taking advantage of the situation. The Civil Supplies Department officials had failed to control the prices. Essential commodities are sold for higher prices.