Srikakulam: World AIDS Day observed

Srikakulam: District AIDS wing nodal officer N Anuradha said that the death rate is less among AIDS patients compared to other chronic diseases. She said that AIDS patients can live long with proper care. On the occasion of 'World AIDS Day,' an awareness programme was organised at Government Degree College (GDC) for men campus in Srikakulam city on Thursday.

Medical officers explained various aspects regarding HIV AIDS and said that AIDS is not a contagious disease and one can move freely with AIDS patients without fear and hesitation.

The nodal officer explained that tests for detection of AIDS are available at government hospitals, after tested HIV positive medicine will be supplied to patients at Anti Retrieval Center (ARC) free of cost. According to sources, a total of 6,000 AIDS patients are there in the district and all are leading happy life by following medical advises. GDC students, medical officers of various government hospitals, Indian Red-Cross Society (IRCS) chairman, P JaganMohan Rao, GDC principal, P Surekha, representatives of various NGOs were present.