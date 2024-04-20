Srikakulam: YSRCP, TDP candidates continue to face rebel trouble

Srikakulam : Both the ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP are facing threats from their own party leaders in different Assembly constituencies. YSRCP Assembly candidates in Amadalavalasa, Narasannapeta, Tekkali and Pathapatnam, Tammineni Sitaram, Dharmana Krishna Das, Duvvada Srinivas and Reddy Shanthi are facing trouble from the dissident leaders of the party.

In Amadalavalasa, Suvvari Gandhi decided to contest as rebel candidate against the YSRCP candidate, Tammineni Sitaram. Other leaders of the party Chintada Ravi Kumar, Kota Ramana Murthy and Kota Govinda Rao are not extending their support to the party candidate.

In Narasannapeta, Velama Corporation chairman Panga Bavaji Naidu and DCCB former chairman Dola Jagan Mohan Rao resigned from the party and joined in TDP. As a result YSRCP candidate, Dharmana Krishna Das is facing a difficult situation to overcome the loss.

In Tekkali, YSRCP candidate Duvvada Srinivas is facing a tough situation with the resignation of former Union minister Killi Kruparani from the party. Srinivas is also facing trouble from within his family members as his own brother, Duvvada Srikanth resigned from YSRCP and joined in TDP and he is residing in Palasa town.

In Pathapatnam, YSRCP candidate Reddy Shanthi is facing rebel leader in Kotturu mandal and mandal party leader Lothugedda Tulasi Vara Prasad joined the TDP by leaving YSRCP. Opposition TDP is also facing similar situation in Srikakulam, Narasannapeta, Pathapatnam and Amadalavalasa Assembly constituencies.

In Srikakulam, former minister Gunda Appala Surya Narayana and his wife and TDP former MLA Gunda Laxmidevi are not cooperating with the party candidate Gondu Sankar. Most of the TDP ward level leaders are upset over the party high command denying tickets to senior leaders. Senior TDP leader from Narasannapeta, Baggu Laxmana Rao, made efforts to get a ticket for his son Dr Baggu Srinivasa Rao but the party high command denied the ticket due to the alleged involvement of TDP State president K Atchannaidu, district president K Ravi Kumar and Srikakulam MP candidate K Rammohan Naidu. In this backdrop, Baggu Laxmana Rao and his brother and former MPP, Baggu Rama Krishna and their followers are staying away from the campaign of party MLA candidate Baggu Ramana Murthy in the constituency. In Pathapatnam, senior TDP leader and former MLA Kalamata Venkata Ramana turned into a rebel candidate after the party announced ticket to trader Mamidi Govinda Rao. In Amadalavalasa, TDP candidate Kuna Ravi Kumar is also facing silent threat from the leaders of the party representing the Turpukapu community within the TDP in Burja and Ponduru mandals. Previously, Burja ZPTC Aanepu RamaKrishna made a vain bid to get party ticket from Amadalavalasa. After his efforts failed, he was staying away from party activities.