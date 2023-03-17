Srisailam temple gets Rs 2.87 crore offerings

Srisailam(Nandyal district): Devotees visiting Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam donated Rs 2,87 crore through the hundi. The hundi counting was conducted on Thursday under strict vigilance and CCTV cameras. Temple Executive Officer S Lavanna monitored the counting process.

In a press release, the authorities have stated that the devotees have deposited Rs.2, 87, 01,092 during the last 22 days, i.e., from February 22 to March 15.

The devotees also deposited 162 grams of gold and 7.110 kgs of silver ornaments. Apart from Indian currency, foreign currency notes including 191 US Dollars, 110 Canada Dollars, 4 Qatar Dollars, 35 England Dollars and 7 Malaysian Ringgits were also donated.