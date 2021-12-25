Srisailam temple nets 5.02cr through hundi offerings

Kurnool: The Srisailam temple set a record in collection of hundi donations. In a span of one month, the hundi collections touched Rs 5,02,45,391 creating a record. In a press release on Friday, the authorities stated that it is the first time the temple received such a huge amount of donations. When the staff opened hundis on Friday for collecting donations from November 25 to December 24, the authorities received Rs 5,02,45,391.

Devotees have donated 459.400 grams gold and 14.250 kg silver articles. In addition to Indian currency, gold and silver articles, foreign currency was also donated by the devotees. Around 3,700 USA dollars, 105 Canada dollars, 35 Qatar Riyal, 45 UAE Dirham, 5 SAU Riyal, 1 Kuwait Dinar and one Japan Yen were also found in the hundis, stated the authorities. The counting process was done under strict vigilance and under the surveillance of CC Cameras. The staff of all departments and Shiva devotees participated in the hundi counting, stated the authorities.