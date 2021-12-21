Srisailam temple organises Arudrotsavam grandly

Kurnool: The annual Arudrotsavam of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy was grandly organised in Srisailam on Monday. The authorities in a press release, stated that the Arudrotsavam would be observed on the auspicious occasion of Arudra Nakshatram that comes in Dhanurmasam. Arudrotsavam is organised every month as a mahotsavam but annual Arudrotsavam would be observed on the day of Arudra Nakshatram that comes in Dhanurmasam, stated the authorities. Following the utsavam mahanyasa poorvaka lingodbhava rudrabhisekam and annabhishekam was organised on Sunday night. Later in the morning, prayers were offered to the Lord and later, uttara dwara darshan, nandi vahana seva and procession of Lord Mallikarjuna were taken out in mada veedhi.

Prior to the programmes, Ganapati puja was organised on Sunday night for continuation of programmes without any interruption. Later utsava sankalpam was organised for the wellbeing of the human kind and stopping the occurrence of unfortunate deaths.

Lingodbhavakams rudrabhisekam was organised by Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy just after performing mahanyasa. Later abhishekam was also organised scientifically with the holy water of Mallika Gundam and fruit juices of banana, orange and grapes. The abhishekam was organised by the temple archakas and veda pandits by reciting rudra mantras.

Later abhishekam was performed to the Lord and special prayers were also offered with various flowers. In the early hours of Monday, spiritual music at 3.00 am and suprabhata seva at 3.30 am was organised. Later special prayers were organised to the presiding deities, Lord Mallikarjuna and Goddess Bharamarambhika Devi at Swamy vari temple, stated the authorities. Later in the morning, a procession of the utsava murthis was taken out in the mada veedhi. After the procession, the devotees are allowed for darshan and arjitha sevas, added the temple authorities.