Srivari temple closed for lunar eclipse

Tirumala: TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary said that the Srivari Temple was closed at 9 am on Tuesday owing to the lunar eclipse.

Speaking to the media after the closure of the temple doors, he stated that darshan was provided to all devotees present in the queue lines before closing the temple.

He also said that during the temple closure period, the Annaprasadam Complex, food courts and laddu sale counters were also closed.

In this context, pulihora packets were made available to devotees at all locations.

He further informed that devotees would be allowed into the queue lines after the temple purification rituals and Punyahavachanam are performed in the evening.

TTD CV&SO Muralikrishna, Tirupati SP Sri Subbarayudu, Srivari Temple Dy EO Sri Lokanatham, and other officials participated.