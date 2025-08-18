SRKR students win 1st prize at hackathon

Bhimavaram: A team of third-year Computer Science Engineering students from SRKR Engineering College won the first prize and a cash award of Rs 15,000 at a 24-hour hackathon. The winning team, comprising Chandrani Maheswari, Chintala Srikar, Gandham Bhaskar, Battula Bhargavi Tejaswi, Bongu Ashok, and Salapu Kalyan, developed an application called ‘Heal Verse.’ The app is designed to serve as a guide and observer for sportspeople, offering them yoga and health tips.

The hackathon, named ’Vedic Vision 2k25,’ was conducted on August 14th and 15th by the college’s Physical Education Department, CSD, and CSIT wings. The prize distribution ceremony was held on Saturday at the college’s Technology Centre, presided over by Dr P Satyanarayana Raju, the college’s Physical Director.

Students from SRKR’s CSIT and IT departments secured the second prize and a cash award of ₹10,000, while a team from Aditya University won the third prize and ₹6,000.

Addressing the students, College Director Dr M Jagapati Raju encouraged them to work hard, gain knowledge of the latest technologies, and attend workshops and seminars regularly. College Vice-President SV Ranga Raju and Principal Dr KV Murali Krishnam Raju stated that the college organises hackathons annually to foster student growth.

The event coordinator Dr P Satyanarayana Raju said that 265 students from 53 teams across eight different colleges participated in the competition. Other dignitaries present at the event included Technology Centre HoD Dr N Gopala Krishna Murthy, CSD HoD Dr Mudunuri Suresh Babu, and IT HoD Dr P Ravikiran Varma.