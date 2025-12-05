Withdraw national awards from actors endorsing pan masala: Rajasthan MP

Jaipur: Participating in the discussion on the National Security and Public Health Cess Bill in the Lok Sabha, National Democratic Party National President and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal said that while the House is debating the harmful effects of pan masala, the government should also address the issue of celebrities who promote such products despite their proven health risks.

He said that well-known film actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, and several other public figures endorse the consumption of pan masala and gutkha.

“If any of these actors have been honoured with National Awards, then such awards should be withdrawn, because no National Award recipient should promote harmful products that endanger public health,” he said.

He further stated that cases related to misleading advertisements by these actors are already pending before the Rajasthan State Consumer Commission as well as consumer courts in Jaipur and Jodhpur.

MP Beniwal remarked that this bill has been brought forward to protect national security and public health and to generate funding for the sector. Since it falls under the purview of the Finance Department, the discussion must also focus on the public health crisis linked to gutkha and pan masala consumption.

He said these products cause severe diseases, including cancer, affecting millions of citizens.

Despite legislation such as COTPA, consumption continues openly in public spaces, including schools, colleges, government offices, bus stands, and railway stations—evidenced by the widespread pan masala stains on public infrastructure.

MP Beniwal alleged that illegal gutkha and pan masala factories are operating in Rajasthan and other states with the connivance of certain officials. He said compliance standards are being flouted openly, and penalties outlined under the bill should be strengthened further.

Calling gutkha a major cause of rising cancer cases across the country, he demanded a strict nationwide monitoring and enforcement mechanism.

Raising the issue under Rule 377, MP Beniwal urged the central government to protect the Aravalli mountain range—one of the oldest geological formations in India. He said rapid encroachments, unregulated urbanisation, illegal mining, and environmental violations from Delhi-NCR to several districts of Rajasthan are destroying the ecological stability of the hills.

He informed the House that in the last five years, more than 27,000 cases of illegal mining, transportation, and storage have been registered in the Aravalli region of Rajasthan, yet FIRs were lodged in only 13 per cent of these cases.

While fines amounting to Rs 244 crore have been collected, he questioned whether such penalties are sufficient to ensure long-term protection of the fragile ecosystem.

MP Beniwal noted that despite the National Green Tribunal (NGT) declaring mining in the Aravalli region a serious environmental offence and issuing strict directives, government action remains inadequate.

He strongly demanded that the Central government formulate a special national policy for conservation of the Aravalli range, and direct both the Rajasthan and Haryana governments to take immediate and effective steps in this regard.