SRM-AP celebrates sporting excellence

Amaravati : The Directorate of Sports at SRM University-AP organised the grand closing ceremony of the Inter-school Sports Championship (ISC), a celebration of sportsmanship, teamwork, and dedication among students. Chief Guest Naveen Chary, a renowned fitness influencer, Registrar Dr R Premkumar, Deans, Directors, and students participated.

The ISC witnessed the enthusiastic participation of 2,247 students from all three schools—the School of Engineering and Sciences, the Paari School of Business, and the Easwari School of Liberal Arts. Participants showcased their skills in a variety of sports, promoting camaraderie and school spirit throughout the event.

The School of Engineering and Sciences (SEAS) emerged as the triumphant winner of the prestigious rolling trophy.

“This championship has not only highlighted our students’ athletic abilities but has also been instrumental in cultivating a culture of sportsmanship at SRM University-AP,” said Dr Dhiraj Parasher, Director of Sports.

The closing ceremony featured an engaging live performance by Band Kadali, along with captivating classical and Western dance performances by talented students.

Registrar Dr R Premkumar said, “as we celebrate these achievements, let us carry forward the enthusiasm and lessons learned during this championship into all our future endeavours, both in sports and academics.