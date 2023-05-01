SRM University-AP organises 6th edition of Research Day

Neerukonda(Guntur district): There are multiple ways to look at the truth and it is the journey of truth that gives you interest in insights and it is in that context that Research Day is significant, said Prof BJ Rao, Vice-Chancellor of University of Hyderabad, who was the chief guest at the 6th edition of Research Day organised by the SRM University-AP here on Saturday.

“You are not just a human being when you do research, you become a thinker. When you become a thinker, you discover new things and find the actual purpose of your existence. That is the level of culture we need to generate in our educational ecosystem,” said Prof BJ Rao.

Prof Venugopal Achanta, Director of CSIR-National Physical Laboratory of Delhi, who was the guest of honour said, “Scientific ethics is a big challenge in country. Whatever I do, it is always under the microscope. It will take time. It doesn’t matter. If you not sure? do one more experiment.”

The 6th edition of Research Day, invited researchers from all SRM Group of Educational Institutions, AIIMS Mangalagiri, Acharya Nagarjuna University, Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University, and Vignan University.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora, said, “During the next five years, besides fundamental research, our focus will be on industrial research, research commercialisation, prototype and product development, and technology transfers.”

Pro-vice-chancellor Prof D Narayana Rao said, “We have conceptualised Research Day to provide an opportunity for students to get a comprehensive knowledge of the diverse research activities being carried out in the university. It is also a chance for enthusiastic students to showcase their research work.”

As part of Research Day, students and research scholars were advised to submit their research abstracts. Over 350 abstracts were received.

As many as 181 abstracts from the UG/PG category and 110 abstracts from the PhD category were accepted.

A special issue of the research abstracts booklet comprising all selected abstracts was unveiled during the event.

Gold and Silver medals and certificates have been awarded to the winners for their research work in various thematic areas. The potential abstracts will be converted into full papers, which will be submitted further to reputed conferences and journal papers.