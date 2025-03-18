SSC exams begin peacefully in Ongole

Ongole: SSC public examinations commenced on Monday, in a peaceful atmosphere across 183 centres for regular candidates and 23 centres for open school society candidates in the Prakasam district amid strict security arrangements.

District collector A Thameem Ansariya personally inspected the examination centre at Municipal High School in Ram Nagar of Ongole and reviewed the proceedings.

She expressed satisfaction with the arrangements, as the officials ensured that all necessary infrastructure and facilities were in place for students across examination centres.

Under the directives of District Superintendent of Police AR Damodar, the Prakasam district police have implemented comprehensive security measures at all examination centres. Police personnel are conducting thorough frisking to prevent students from carrying cell phones, smart watches, purses, or any other electronic devices into the examination halls. Additional security measures include the implementation of Section 144 around examination centres to prevent crowding, drone surveillance for enhanced monitoring, and ensuring that only invigilators and designated staff are present at the centres. Authorities have ordered the closure of photocopying and printing centres in the vicinity of examination venues until the completion of exams each day.