Stage set for Modi's road show in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Stage set for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's road show on Bandar Road in Vijayawada at 7 p.m today.



The SPG police who are camping here for past one week supervising security arrangements. Barricades were arranged throughout 1.5 km length on Bandar road from PVP mall to Benz circle where Narendra Modi will participate in road show along with Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's road show here is going to boost the confidence of alliance parties including TDP-Jana Sena-BJP leaders.

Keeping in view security lapse during Narendra Modi's Chilakaluripet public meeting, the police tightened security arrangements in Vijayawada to make success Modi's road show.