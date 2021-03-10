Stage set for municipal elections in Krishna today

Vijayawada: All arrangements have been made for the peaceful conduct of municipal polls in Krishna district on Wednesday. The State Election Commission has made arrangements for the polling in Vijayawada and Machilipatnam Municipal Corporations, Pedana and Nuzvid municipalities and the Nagara Panchayats of Vuyyur, Nandigama and Tiruvuru from 7 am to 5 pm. Krishna District Collector Md Imtiaz inspected the polling material distribution at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium and gave suggestions to the polling officials and the staff.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said the Krishna district recorded average 85 percent polling in the panchayat elections held recently and hoped the urban voters will also use their franchise in the municipal elections in the district. He once again appealed to the voters to cast their votes.

Giving details of the election material, the Collector said that 144 buses were arranged in Vijayawada city to supply the election materials to the polling stations amidst tight security. A total of 788 polling stations are arranged in 64 municipal divisions in the city.

A total of 133 polling stations arranged in Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation, 55 polling stations in Nuzvid Municipality, 28 in Pedana Municipality, 40 each in Tiruvuru, Nandigama and Vuyyur Nagara Panchayat respectively. A total of 10,76,374 voters will cast their vote in the elections on Wednesday. Around 6,700 polling staff including presiding officers, assistant presiding officers, polling officers and others drafted for the election duty.

Police under the Vijayawada Commissionerate limits and Krishna district police have made elaborate bandobust for the peaceful conduct of polls.

Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation has 50 divisions and elections are conducted for the first time after it upgraded from municipality about one year ago. Mainstream political parties canvassed enthusiastically to win the polls battle. The counting of votes will be held on March 14 and arrangements also made for declaring the results the same day.