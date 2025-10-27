State admin on high alert

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who placed the state machinery on high alert on Saturday, following IMD’s warning that Cyclone Montha is expected to make landfall near Kakinada with heavy to very heavy rains and gales along the Andhra Pradesh coast between October 27 and 29, has got down to the nitty gritty of the state’s preparedness.

During a review on Sunday with senior officials, Naidu directed all departments to be fully prepared to minimise loss of life and property as the system, currently over the Bay of Bengal, is forecast to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Monday morning. Since the stretch from Machilipatnam to Kakinada is likely to bear the brunt of the cyclone’s impact, the Chief Minister stressed that alerts should reach every village in time. He instructed officials to send early warnings to the public through SMS, IVRS calls, social media, and WhatsApp, ensuring real–time information dissemination from village to state level. He said that relief and rescue measures must be coordinated across departments. He mentioned that both the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in vulnerable districts.

Naidu asked irrigation and revenue officials to closely monitor water levels in reservoirs and major irrigation projects. “Reservoir levels should be tracked continuously, and prompt action taken wherever required,” he said, directing immediate preventive steps to avoid breaches to tanks, ponds, and canal embankments. The Chief Minister said that 27,000 telecom towers across the state have been equipped with diesel generators to maintain connectivity, while contingency plans have been drawn up to ensure uninterrupted power, telecom, and drinking water supplies. District collectors have been told to declare holidays for educational institutions depending on the cyclone’s severity and to evacuate people from coastal habitations to cyclone shelters without delay.

Naidu wanted cranes, JCBs, and power saws to be kept ready at every subdivision to clear fallen trees and debris. He suggested that drones be deployed for rapid damage assessment. He emphasised the need for coordinated action among various departments, saying the government machinery must “take full responsibility for the safety of people, their property, and critical infrastructure”.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that 11 preparatory meetings had been conducted so far on cyclone readiness. The state has positioned 851 JCBs, 757 power saws, and enough cranes for emergency operations along key highways.

The Chief Minister directed the Agriculture Department also to work with the Real–Time Governance (RTG) system to assess crop losses and take immediate relief measures. He specifically instructed that all 82 mechanised and 37 motorised fishing boats currently at sea be brought back safely to shore.

Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) CMD Prithviraj said that control rooms have been set up across 11 districts to ensure uninterrupted power supply, especially to hospitals, relief centres, and communication networks. He said employees’ leave between October 27 and 29 has been cancelled. He advised the public to avoid contact with fallen electric poles and wires and urged them to report electrical issues through helpline 1912.