State committed to auto workers welfare: Dy CM Amzath Basha

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has said that government is committed to welfare of auto workers.

Participating in the rally organised by YSR Trade Union (YSR TU) in the city on Thursday, he said as per the assurance given by the party over extending financial help to auto workers during Praja Sankalpa Yatra, the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mogan Reddy has credited Rs 10,000 in the accounts of auto workers.

Basha recalled YSRCP was the only party in the history of AP fulfilled 95 per cent of election promises in 17 months.

On the occasion, Basha along with former mayor Suresh took a rally in auto rickshaw from Collector's office to Ambedkar circle in the city.

Later the Deputy Chief Minister had joined the padayatra organised by Railway Kodur MLA and Government Whip K Srinivasulu and former Rajampet MLA A. Amarnath Reddy at Penagaluru mandal. Party leaders Shafi, Ahmad, Narasimha Reddy, Dhanunjaya Naidu and others were present.