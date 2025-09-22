State govt encouraging vindictive politics: YSRCP

Nellore: YSRCP working president and MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy has alleged that the coalition government, headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has been encouraging vindictive politics by implicating illegal cases against YSRCP leaders in the district.

In the wake of police arrested former District Cooperative Marketing Society (DCMS) Chairman Veeri Chalapathi Rao late on Saturday, Parvathareddy along with former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, MLC Meriga Muralidhar and others met Veeri Chalapathi Rao at Nellore rural police station and enquired the matter on Sunday.

Later speaking to the media, Chandrasekhar Reddy pointed out that it is highly unfortunate that police registered case against Chalapathi Rao over a petty dispute of his alleged involvement that was happened six years ago. He alleged that though the case is very simple, police registered it under several non-bailable sections as they turned behest at ruling party leaders. The YSRCP leader has lambasted that instead of concentrating over the development of the State, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is trying to loot public money by privatising 17 medical colleges established during YSRCP regime.

He criticised that to cover up his failures in the administration, Naidu is resorting to diversion politics. He stated that his party will launch legal battle against the government for implicating illegal cases on YSRCP leaders in the district.