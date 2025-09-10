State govt forms 360° GCC advisory council

Vijayawada: In a major push to make Andhra Pradesh the next big hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), the state government has announced the constitution of a 360-degree GCC Advisory Council. The move, which brings together chief experience officers (CXOs) of global corporations, industry bodies like Nasscom, business councils, consulting leaders, real estate developers, and top academic institutions, is expected to significantly accelerate GCC investments and position AP as a national leader in the digital economy.

GCCs, which are the strategic units of multinational corporations handling R&D, IT, finance, procurement, and customer services, are among the fastest-growing engines of global business. Unlike traditional outsourcing, GCCs are wholly owned by their parent companies, ensuring innovation, efficiency, and larger integration with global operations.

With over 1,600 GCCs already operating in India and employing 1.6 million professionals, Andhra Pradesh is now making an aggressive pitch to capture the next wave of investments.

The newly formed GCC Advisory Council has a wide-ranging mandate, including preparing a five-year strategic roadmap for AP’s GCC sector. Its focus will include creating a future-ready talent ecosystem through partnerships with IIT Tirupati, IIM Visakhapatnam, and skill development programmes, driving innovation and R&D through global collaborations, developing world-class infrastructure, including IT parks, plug-and-play facilities, and Grade-A commercial spaces, reviewing and monitoring IT & GCC Policy (4.0) implementation.

The government has also green-lit a three-month programme of national and international road shows to proactively attract global corporations and brand Andhra Pradesh as a preferred GCC destination. With the council in place, Andhra Pradesh is expected to unlock a new era of GCC-driven growth, creating thousands of high-value jobs and strengthening its position in the global technology landscape.