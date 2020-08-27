State to make Yoga mandatory in all government schools: MLA Srinivasulu

Chittoor: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been contemplating to make Yoga as mandatory in all the educational institutions run by the government to combat the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic, declared MLA A Srinivasulu.

Participating as a chief guest at a medical camp organised by Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas here on Wednesday, he said instructions were given to the concerned authorities to conduct Yoga classes in all the Municipal Elementary and High schools with immediate effect. He reiterated that the government is committed to allocate lion's share of funds in the state budget for health and education as its prime priorities.

He appealed to all the teachers to conduct online Yoga classes to the students for time being until regular classes were conducted in the schools. Municipal Commissioner P Viswanth described the Yoga as the most effective tool for anybody to overcome the health hazards. He assured that he would take immediate steps for conducting online Yoga classes to all the students of municipal schools in the city. He asserted that there was no funds crunch for conducting medical camps in the city and attend all their medical needs in all respects.