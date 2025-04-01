Steel city will be made global investment destination: Lokesh

Visakhapatnam: The NDA government is committed to make Visakhapatnam a global destination for investments, said IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

Accompanied by his mother Nara Bhuvaneswari, Lokesh participated in the ‘Bhumi Puja’ for the Varun Bay Sands Hotel organised in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

After taking part in the Bhumi Puja, the IT Minister remarked that the hotel that was being built by the Varun Group will not only stand as iconic towers in Visakhapatnam but in the country.

“In the first phase of the project, there will be a creation of 3,500 direct and 500 indirect employment opportunities,” Lokesh said.

Assuring that Visakhapatnam will be developed as an IT hub, Lokesh said, “In the next five years, the objective is to generate 20 lakh jobs for the youth. Also, Visakhapatnam is going to grow as the fifth financial city of the country.”

After the formation of the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, the IT Minister pointed out that the State attracted a number of investors. “In the past few months, AP attracted investments worth Rs 8 lakh crore. These will generate job opportunities to 5 lakh youth,” he said.

Terming the development of Visakhapatnam as just the beginning of the new growth chapter, Lokesh said that Visakhapatnam will be the heart of AP in future. “Along with improving the greenery, the focus is also on making Visakhapatnam a wealthy and an economic powerhouse,” the IT Minister stressed.

Appreciating Varun Group’s founder and chairman V Prabhu Kishore for his commitment towards society as a dedicated and disciplined entrepreneur, Nara Bhuvaneswari stated that the forthcoming hotel will be another asset to Visakhapatnam.

Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, former Union Minister P Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharath, among others, participated in the event.