‘Storytelling’- a platform to share pain, inspire people

Visakhapatnam : Story tellingis the most effective medium that not only heals the listener but also the narrator. It infuses a sense of gratitude, growth and joy, connecting people across cultures, touching lives and inspiring a change.

These are the very reasons that drew Bongiswa Kotta Ramushwana to tread a creative path, find a purpose in life along the journey and fall ardently in love with it.

She is back in Visakhapatnam to narrate a bunch of tales at the two-day-long ‘Vizag Junior Literature Fest-2024’ hosted by Lit Lantern Culture and Literature Welfare Society at Hawa Mahal. As she gets on stage with her props and animated narrative, one could not help but watch her in awe as she strikes a chord with her tales that often talk about hidden pain and bottled-up emotions no one prefers to share. “I often compare my struggles to a ripe pimple, about to burst, symbolising the weight of unresolved pain and healing that comes along when we finally let go,” she explains in an interview with The Hans India.

Belonging to the Xhosa tribe in South Africa, Bongiswa’s childhood was not smooth as she had gone through traumatic experiences, including sexual assaults and a disturbed family life. “Growing up amid such challenges eventually shaped me into a better person. They taught me resilience, gratitude, enabling me to appreciate the journey and growth,” recalls the storyteller.

The storyteller says that she looks forward to visiting India, Visakhapatnam in particular. “I love the cuisine here. In fact, I make some of the chicken and paneer curries I relished in Visakhapatnam in Pretoria where I live,” says Bongiswa, who was raised in Eastern Cape.

After introducing storytelling as part of the school curriculum in South Africa, Bongiswa observes that there has been a phenomenal shift in retention capabilities among students.

“Even as I have observed storytelling in various parts of the world, including Kenya, Norway, and Hong Kong, India stands out as a leader in preserving and elevating storytelling as an art form. Indian culture shares similarities with my own, rooted in tradition which makes me feel at home whenever I visit. However, the education space would certainly witness an apparent change if storytelling becomes an integral part of the school curriculum in India,” Bongiswa opines.

As several young persons in South Africa suffer in silence which at times result in tragic outcomes like suicide, Bongiswa says that through her storytelling platform, she encourages many to express themselves and help discover solutions to their ordeals.

In a highly-competitive world where coping with stress and anxiety have become difficult, Bongiswa says she tries to offer solace and heal wounded souls through her thoughtful stories and an army of corporate employees find her workshops quite effective not just in relieving stress but also increasing their productivity.

Apart from focusing on a series of creative projects operating a company, Bongiswa is looking forward to unveiling three of her children’s books which are currently with illustrators.