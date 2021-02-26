Stranded Telugu people returns to Andhra Pradesh from Oman

Vijayawada: Some Andhra Pradesh workers stranded in Oman due to various reasons were brought back to the State on Thursday by The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRST). These Telugu workers arrived at Gannavaram Airport on Thursday evening.

The APNRST staff welcomed the stranded Telugu workers and made arrangements to help them reach their homes. The APNRST took the initiative and helped the stranded Telugu people to come back to the state, said Venkat S Medapati, advisor to the Government of Andhra Pradesh and the president of APNRST.

Medapati Venkat in a press release warned the Telugu people to be careful with the agents and brokers. He said Telugu people Andhra Pradesh stranded in other countries and migrant workers can contact to the helpline 0863-2340678, 8500027678 for assistance and information.

He informed that the APNRTS had brought Telugu people back to the state second time this month. He said the Oman Amnesty International had helped them get back to India.