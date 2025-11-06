Stringent security measures for Karthika Pournami in Srisailam

Srisailam (Nandyal district): In anticipation of heavy pilgrim turnout for Karthika Pournami, Nandyal district police made comprehensive security and traffic management arrangements in Srisailam. District SP Sunil D Sheoran instructed officials to ensure that visiting devotees have a safe and hassle-free experience. Following these directions, Additional Superintendent of Police (Admin) N Yugandhar Babu personally inspected arrangements on Wednesday.

As part of his inspection, the Additional SP reviewed elaborate security deployment for Jwala Toranam event, visited queue lines, parking areas, temple surroundings, and Command Control Room. He confirmed that adequate police personnel have been positioned at all major intersections to regulate traffic flow and guide devotees. Signboards have been installed across key locations to facilitate smooth movement and avoid congestion around the temple town.

Additional SP Yugandhar Babu also visited Pathalaganga and nearby bathing ghats to assess safety measures for devotees performing holy dips. He issued necessary instructions to field officers to strengthen arrangements and maintain round-the-clock vigil in sensitive areas. He emphasized that all the guidelines issued by the police are aimed solely at ensuring the safety and security of pilgrims during the auspicious occasion. Urging devotees to strictly adhere to police advisories, Yugandhar Babu appealed to parents to remain cautious about their children while taking ritual baths and to refrain from entering deep-water zones. He expressed hope that devotees would celebrate the festival peacefully and return safely to their destinations.

Atmakur DSP Ramanji Naik and Inspector Prasada Rao were present during the inspection.