Student allowed to take JEE Mains exam after NTA error is resolved

Tirupati: Tirupati rural mandal witnessed a moment of relief and gratitude when Vaishnav Reddy, a student of Narayana College, faced a critical issue while attempting to take JEE Mains examination. Despite his preparation and submission of the application, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had incorrectly recorded his name on the admit card. This error led to him being denied entry into the examination centre at Ion Digital Zone, Cherlopalli, near Tirupati.

The distraught student and his father, Krishna Reddy, took this to the media, who promptly documented the issue and sent a video highlighting Vaishnav’s problem to the concerned authorities.

The video was brought to the attention of Education Minister Nara Lokesh and district Collector Dr S Venkateswar. They both acted swiftly, contacting the NTA Director and resolving the issue. The necessary permissions were granted for Vaishnav Reddy to take the JEE Mains exam in the afternoon session.

Collector Venkateswar personally called Krishna Reddy, assuring him that his son could appear for the examination. Overwhelmed by this support, the father expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Education Minister, District Collector, and all those, who assisted in resolving the matter.

This timely intervention ensured that Vaishnav Reddy could continue his academic journey without hindrance, reflecting the importance of collective effort in addressing student concerns.