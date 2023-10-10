Students face difficulty in noting down question paper

Guntur: The students writing the Formative Assessment -II examinations are reportedly facing a lot of problems across the State. According to information, teachers are writing the questions on black boards in the examination hall and students have to write the questions on the paper and write answers.



Students have to note down at least 15 to 20 questions including big questions, medium questions and bits. It requires at least 20 to 25 minutes. After that the students has to start writing exams. Students stated that they are feeling inconvenient to note the questions in the examinations.

They said that they are getting tired of writing the question papers and unable to concentrate on the answer paper. Due to stress, the students are unable to answer all the questions given in the examination. Meanwhile, the teachers are also feeling inconvenient to write the question papers on the black board in the class.

According to sources, earlier the government had supplied the printed questions to all the schools, which teachers distribute them to students. At present, the government is not supplying printed question papers to schools. The HMs are receiving the question paper through WhatsApp. The teachers and students are demanded the government to revive the old system and supply question papers.