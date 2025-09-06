Students urged to shun drugs, cybercrime

Vijayawada: The PB Siddhartha Junior College celebrated Teachers’ Day on Thursday with a special event attended by Ake Ravi Krishna, head of AP Eagle and Inspector General of Police for Cyber Crimes.

In his address, the IG extended greetings to all teachers on Teachers’ Day and congratulated PB Siddhartha Junior College management on their Golden Jubilee year. He spoke about the significance of September 5, commemorating the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a great teacher and philosopher, who served as India’s second President. IG Ravi Krishna emphasised that teachers are mentors, who provide knowledge and guide students toward a dignified life.

He also addressed students directly, urging them to respect their teachers’ teachings and to become ideal citizens by embracing discipline and good values. The IG passionately appealed to the youth to stay away from drugs and other bad habits, encouraging them to become active participants in nation-building. No to Drugs, Bro was his rallying cry, as he called on students to use their education and technology for positive change.

IG Ravi Krishna announced that the Eagle program, an initiative by the Andhra Pradesh government to combat narcotics, is expanding its reach. All government and private school teachers are encouraged to join as Eagle members and report any signs of drug activity on or near school campuses by calling the Eagle toll-free number 1972 or WhatsApp number 8977781972. The IG provided a detailed overview of the various anti-narcotics and anti-cybercrime initiatives. Joint Secretary N Lalitha Prasad and Principal Ch Venkateswarlu also spoke on the occasion. Eagle SP Murali,college management, and over 1,000 students participated in the event.