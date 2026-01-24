Subhas Chandra Bose jayanti celebrated as ‘Parakram Diwas’

Devanakonda: The 129th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was celebrated with great fervour as Parakram Diwas at the Devanakonda Gram Panchayat premises on Friday.

The programme witnessed active participation from villagers, youth and local leaders, reflecting deep respect for the legendary freedom fighter and his ideals of courage, patriotism and sacrifice. Speaking on the occasion A Ucchirappa (Retired Headmaster), P Raghunath and B Ramanjaneyulu (Ex-Army) recalled the life and contributions of Netaji.

They said Subhas Chandra Bose was born on January 23, 1897, in Cuttack to Janakinath Bose and Prabhavati Bose.

His fearless nature, intense nationalism and belief that freedom could be achieved only through struggle earned him a permanent place in India’s freedom movement.

After studying at Cambridge University and clearing the Indian Civil Services examination in his very first attempt, he resigned from the service to dedicate himself to the freedom struggle under Mahatma Gandhi’s leadership and later served as the President of the Indian National Congress. The speakers highlighted that Netaji strongly believed that armed struggle was the path to independence. Following the principle “an enemy’s enemy is a friend,” he founded the Indian National Army and sought support from Germany and Japan.

He also established the Forward Bloc party. The slogan “Jai Hind” came into popular use during this period, and his powerful call, “Give me blood, and I will give you freedom,” inspired millions. Netaji often stated that the Bhagavad Gita and the teachings of Swami Vivekananda deeply influenced his spiritual and nationalistic outlook.

He reportedly died in a plane crash in 1945 while traveling to Taiwan during the freedom struggle. It was noted that states such as West Bengal, Jharkhand, Tripura, Assam and Odisha observe Netaji Jayanti as a public holiday. In 2021, the 124th birth anniversary of Netaji was officially observed for the first time as Parakram Diwas.