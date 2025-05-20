Sugunamma takes charge as chief of AP Greening & Beautification Corpn

Vijayawada: The swearing-in ceremony of Mannuru Sugunamma as the chairperson of Andhra Pradesh Greening and Beautification Corporation (APGBC) was held here on Monday. Minister for Mines, Geology, and Excise Kollu Ravindra was present.

Speaking at the event, Minister Kollu Ravindra stated that Sugunamma’s appointment is an example of how dedication and hard work are rewarded. He highlighted her crucial role in ensuring the victory of the candidate chosen by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, even after she had to forgo her own seat as part of the coalition alliance. The Minister recalled her past services to the people of Tirupati as a legislator and expressed his hope that she now has the opportunity to serve the entire state. He urged Sugunamma to take proactive steps to make Andhra Pradesh greener and expressed his confidence that under her supervision, the state will progress on the path of development with cleanliness and greenery.

After assuming charge, Mannuru Sugunamma, in her address during the felicitation ceremony, expressed her gratitude to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for entrusting her with this significant responsibility. She stated her commitment to further beautify the spiritual city of Tirupati and to work diligently to fill the capital city of Amaravati with greenery, in line with the aspirations and directives of Chief Minister Chandrababu.

MLAs Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Pulivarthi Nani and Sravani, MLC Grishma, and Ilapuram Venkaiah, felicitated Mannuru Sugunamma.