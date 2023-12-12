Live
- Nagarkurnool: More than 10 heinous murders in name Tantric workship!!!!!
- Rajinikanth b’day special: Title and teaser of ‘Thalaivar 170’ to be out today at 5 PM
- Vijayendra had sent money to defeat Basavaraj Bommai: Basanagowda Patil Yatnal serious allegation
- Varun Tej’ s ‘Operation Valentine’ gets postponed; here is the new release date
- AP should be given Special Category Status, says Telangana minister Komatireddy
- Hyderabad pips Pune, B'luru among India’s best cities in Mercer’s quality of living index
- Gummi Chakraborty appointed as Chief Security Officer to CM Revanth
- Allow women in Mosques: Telangana High Court
- Sensex tests Mt 70k; Nifty at fresh high
- Talasani Srinivas Yadav, former OSD Kalyan applies for bail in TS High Court
Just In
Supreme Court to hear Naidu's anticipatory bail plea in Fibernet case today
The Supreme Court will hear the anticipatory bail petition filed by former Chief Minister and TDP national president Chandrababu in Fibernet case today at 2 pm.
The Supreme Court will hear the anticipatory bail petition filed by former Chief Minister and TDP national president Chandrababu in Fibernet case today at 2 pm. The case will be heard by a bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Justice Bela M. Trivedi.
It may be recalled that Chandrababu Naidu has approached the Supreme Court for anticipatory bail in the Fiber Net case. The bench of Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Bela M. Trivedi, which heard the anticipatory bail petition filed by Chandrababu on November 30, postponed the next hearing to December 12.
Meanwhile, in the context of the pending verdict on the petition filed by Chandrababu on 17-A, the bench has made it clear that it will hear the anticipatory bail petition in the Fibernet case only after the verdict on that issue and ordered not to arrest Chandrababu will continue till then. It remains to be seen whether the court would continue hearing or adjourn it.