Supreme Court to hear Naidu's anticipatory bail plea in Fibernet case today

The Supreme Court will hear the anticipatory bail petition filed by former Chief Minister and TDP national president Chandrababu in Fibernet case today at 2 pm. The case will be heard by a bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Justice Bela M. Trivedi.

It may be recalled that Chandrababu Naidu has approached the Supreme Court for anticipatory bail in the Fiber Net case. The bench of Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Bela M. Trivedi, which heard the anticipatory bail petition filed by Chandrababu on November 30, postponed the next hearing to December 12.

Meanwhile, in the context of the pending verdict on the petition filed by Chandrababu on 17-A, the bench has made it clear that it will hear the anticipatory bail petition in the Fibernet case only after the verdict on that issue and ordered not to arrest Chandrababu will continue till then. It remains to be seen whether the court would continue hearing or adjourn it.