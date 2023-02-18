Surgical boot camp in Telangana from next year

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Warangal, will introduce a surgical boot camp programme in Telangana medical colleges from next academic year, said Dr B Karunakar Reddy, a surgeon and Vice-Chancellor of the University.

He visited the ongoing surgical boot camp at GSL Medical College and General Hospital at Rajanagaram on Friday. While interacting with medicos in camp, he saidthe boot camp approach increases teamwork, timing and skills among the medicos in attending the patients.

KNRUHS will implement boot camp as an academic programme next year.

A five days boot camp on GI (gastrointestinal) surgeries is in progress at GSL Medical College. Fifty postgraduate students in surgery are participating in boot camp. Students get trained as a team in surgeries on medical simulation units, then with animal tissues, and finally with real-time surgeries. Fifteen different types of surgeries are being done in this camp, said Organising Surgeon Dr Sameer Ranjan Nayak.

"This sort of boot camp is the first of its kind in India and we believe that other medical colleges are to follow this patron in the years to come in academic interest," said Dr Ganni Bhaskara Rao, the head of GSL institutions.

Dr Nyasavajjhula Sitaramachandra Murthy, a surgeon from UK, attended as prime faculty for this camp. Dr Lakshhmana Murty, a Surgery Professor from Kakinada, Dr Sameer Ranjan Nayak, Dr Ganni Bhaskara Rao, surgeons and professors of GSL Medical College were present.