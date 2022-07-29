Survey sought for cement transportation through waterways

Vijayawada (NTR District): The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti called on the office-bearers and members of AP Chambers here on Thursday and wanted the Chambers to conduct a feasibility study for the transportation of cement from Nalgonda through waterways from Muktyala to Bay of Bengal at Machilipatnam.

A group of middle-level experts from a public sector organisation from the Union Ministry met the AP Chambers members.

Representatives from cement manufacturing companies such as KCP Cement, Ultratech Cement, Sagar Cements and Ramco Cements and representatives from National Real Estate Development Council, Vijayawada along with the office-bearers of AP Chambers provided ground-level information on the current supply chain of the cement industry and the volume of cement being transported from Nalgonda and AP to other States.

They discussed with the experts the possible advantages of using inland waterways when compared to road transport for transportation of cement between Nalgonda and Machilipatnam.