Susanta Subudhi appointed as OSD at AP Bhawan
Vijayawada: Senior journalist Susanta Subudhi has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty (Media Relations) to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu in New Delhi, according to orders issued by principal secretary GAD (Political) Mukesh Kumar Meena on Monday.
Susanta Subudhi is a senior journalist who worked in public relations departments of various multinationals across the country before joining the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS).
He has been associated with the Telugu Desam Party for the last few years in the public relations of the party. The Resident Commissioner of AP Bhawan, New Delhi and Information and Public Relations department will take further necessary action, the order stated.
Susanta Subudhi will be meeting chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to thank him for the appointment before leaving for New Delhi.