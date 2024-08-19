SVMC hosts paediatric emergency treatment awareness programme

Tirupati: Head of Paediatrics department in SV Medical College Dr B Manohar spearheaded an awareness programme focused on emergency treatment protocols for young children. The initiative, held at Ruia Hospital’s Paediatric Department, brought together paediatric doctors, medical students and staff to enhance their preparedness in handling paediatric emergencies. Several attendees travelled from various places to take part in the programme. Addressing them, Dr Manohar emphasised the significance of collective learning and the sharing of knowledge to improve paediatric emergency care. Dr Balachander, a renowned paediatric expert from Kerala, delivered a detailed Power Point presentation, offering insights into the precautions necessary when treating children during emergencies. His comprehensive session provided the participants with a thorough understanding of the critical steps to be taken to ensure effective and safe treatment.

The programme also featured several distinguished guests, including Dr Venkatachalapathy from Chikballapur, Karnataka, Dr Ghanshyam Chaudhary from Lucknow, and Dr Kesavulu from Hindupur. These experts contributed to the discussions and knowledge-sharing sessions. A key component of the event was a conference and panel discussion on the “Rational Evaluation of Critical Infection in Paediatric Emergency” and “Project Angel,” a cancer awareness initiative led by Yani Mukha. The discussions highlighted the importance of early diagnosis and timely intervention in paediatric emergencies. Dr AS Kiriti, Dr Anjan Kumar, Assistant Professors, Senior Resident Doctors and other medical professionals took part in the programme.