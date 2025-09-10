Syamala Rao bids adieu as TTD EO

Tirumala: Describing is short stint as TTD EO a more satisfying journey in his career, the outgoing EO J Syamala Rao thanked the galaxy of officers for their support and appreciated the team work of all employees of TTD in achieving many fruitful results during his tenure.

J Syamala Rao was felicitated on Tuesday evening in a send-off meeting held at the Conference Hall of TTD Administrative Building.

In his message, he said becoming an IAS is a dream, that too selected in AP cadre is something remarkable and especially serving as Executive Officer of TTD is esteem of all.

“I whole heartedly thank the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu for giving this divine opportunity and I always wished to do ten years of development in just two years. In TTD all developments are on one side and creating facilities to pilgrims which is a big and challenging task is on the other side. In my tenure, we streamlined a lot of the systems including enhancing taste of Laddus, Annaprasadam, Feedback system, reception, solid waste management, various civil works and many more in this short term. We touched almost all subjects with feedback mechanism and brought a lot of improvements in all core areas. I always aspired and worked with a long term vision for the larger benefit of devotees for the next twenty five years and succeeded in many with the support of TTD employees. I wish you all to continue the same team spirit in future too and achieve laurels to the institution by serving devotees with dedication’’, he maintained.

The heads of various departments were also present.

Earlier, the Veda Pundits of various TTD temples rendered Vedaseervachanam to the outgoing TTD EO J Syamala Rao on the occasion followed by the felicitation by various staff.