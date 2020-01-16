T-shirts distributed to players in Guntur

Guntur: Master Athletics Federation of India Guntur district honorary president P Ramesh Gandhi said that sports would bring out the innate talent in the players and added that there is need to encourage sports. He said playing sports regularly is good for health.

He distributed T-shirts to the players participating in the 41st state-level sports meet to be held from January 18 to 20 at Port Stadium in Vizag. He conveyed greetings and congratulated the players.