Tadepalli: CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy pays tributes to Sage Bhagiratha Maharshi

TadepalliTadepalli : Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy paid rich tributes to Bhagiratha Maharshi on his birth anniversary at his camp office here on Thursday. Minister for BC welfare and information and public relations Ch Srinivas Venugopal Krishna, MLC J Krishna Murthy, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam chairman K Ram Babu, AP Sagara, Uppara Welfare, Development Corporation chairperson G Ramanamma and YSRCP Giddaluru observer B Seenaiah were also present.

