Tadisetty brothers feel neglected, hint at leaving YSRCP

Guntur: Former MLA Tadisetty Venkata Rao said his brother and former deputy mayor Tadisetty Murali Mohan worked hard for the victory of YSRCP candidates in the district, but the party failed to recognise his services. He said the latter did not get any position in the party.

He addressed Atmiya Samavesam with his followers at Subham Convention Centre in Guntur city on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, Venkata Rao said to protect the interests of his followers and well-wishers, they have to come into active politics. He made it clear that they are not interested in continuing in the YSRCP which did not recognise their services. He said they will take a decision on shifting their loyalty to other parties.

Former deputy mayor Tadisetty Murali Mohan said their future is linked with their followers and activists. He said he did hard work during the last Assembly elections for the victory of party candidates, but he did not even get nominated post. He said his followers, friends and well-wishers are questioning them over injustice meted out to them by the YSRCP.