Tagaram Tirupalu and Ravinuthala Kondaiah joins YSRCP

Tagaram Tirupalu and Ravinuthala Kondaiah from Sanampudi village of Singarayakonda Mandal joined the YSRCP today in the presence of Adimulapu Suresh in Pakalla. Sanampudi Vice-RCP leaders also participated in this program.

In this program, vice president of Mandal Party & Vice MP Samantula Ravikumar Reddy, mandal leaders Masanam Venkatarao, Sarpanch Ballikurava Brahmaiah, MPTC representative Adhipogu Kondaiah, leaders Madala Shankar, Madala Narayana, Panthgani Narasasimha, Adhipogu Chinna, Ravinoothala. Ankayya garu, ward member Nalam Balayya garu, Ballikurava Prabhakar garu, Gunji Vishnu garu, Kutala Bhaskar Rao garu, Gorla Bujji garu & others participated.