Tahera Sultana assumes full addl charge as DEO
Vijayawada: Following the orders issued by Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar, Krishna District Education officer Tahera Sultana assumed full additional charge as the district education officer of NTR district here on Thursday. After assuming charge, DEO Tahera Sultana called on district collector S Dilli Rao. DEO of NTR district CV Renuka went on a leave.
Dilli Rao suggested to Tahera Sultana to focus on improving the education standards in the schools across the district.
