  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Tahera Sultana assumes full addl charge as DEO

Tahera Sultana assumes full addl charge as DEO
x
Highlights

Vijayawada: Following the orders issued by Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar, Krishna District Education officer Tahera Sultana assumed...

Vijayawada: Following the orders issued by Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar, Krishna District Education officer Tahera Sultana assumed full additional charge as the district education officer of NTR district here on Thursday. After assuming charge, DEO Tahera Sultana called on district collector S Dilli Rao. DEO of NTR district CV Renuka went on a leave.

Dilli Rao suggested to Tahera Sultana to focus on improving the education standards in the schools across the district.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X