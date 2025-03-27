Take all measures to avoid water scarcity in city: Mayor

Tirupati: Corporation Mayor Dr R Sirisha urged the officials to take all the measures to avoid water scarcity in the city.

The Mayor along with Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya on Wednesday held a meeting with corporation officials on a contingency plan to ensure water supply in the city and to cope with the summer season.

Dr Sirisha directed the officials to supply water through tankers if required and to take all measures to protect corporation field staff, particularly sanitation staff from getting effected by sunstroke.

In order to check exploitation of people by private tankers, the officials should hold a meeting with private water suppliers on following a uniform charge for water supply. She urged the officials to take preventive methods to check seasonal diseases in summer.

Commissioner Mourya directed the officials to set up water kiosks in areas where pilgrim movement is heavy and also to put up pandals and lay green mats. Keeping in view of summer holidays during which pilgrim rush will be very high, all arrangements should be made to provide drinking water facility, she said.

Mourya said ORS pockets and drinking water also provided at all mustar points for the sake of sanitary workers. The officials were also directed to create awareness among public about the precautions to be followed in summer to prevent sunstroke.

Later, the Commissioner along with health, engineering and planning departments officials inspected Khadi Colony, Railway Station and Auto Nagar localities to oversee the steps taken for proper sanitation including drainage maintenance.She told health department officials to educate residents on home compost from waste from houses. This would reduce the quantum of garbage generated from the city and also useful for the residents to use it as manure for their plants in their homes. Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, SE Syam Sundar, ME Thulasi Kumar, Gomati, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, ROs Sethu Madhav, Ravi, DCP Mahapatra, Nagendra, Hari Krishna were present.