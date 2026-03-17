Take steps to prevent LPG black marketing

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Monday reviewed the LPG stock, booking and supply situation in the state in the backdrop of the ongoing war-related global uncertainties. The review was conducted from the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) with representatives of various gas supply companies participating in the meeting.

Senior officials informed the Chief Minister that 17,209 metric tonnes of LPG stock is currently available in the state. They said LPG cylinders are being supplied through 1,154 agencies belonging to Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

The Chief Minister sought details on the measures being taken to prevent black marketing of LPG cylinders and instructed officials to ensure that cylinders are not diverted or misused during delivery. He directed authorities to take steps to remove any public concerns regarding LPG availability and ensure transparency in the supply process.

Naidu also enquired about LPG supply to Anna Canteen kitchens, and officials assured him that there are no issues in providing gas for their operations. He emphasised that there should be no confusion or panic among the public regarding LPG supply and asked officials to normalize cylinder delivery timelines as soon as possible. The Chief Minister ordered daily monitoring of LPG stocks, bookings and supply to ensure uninterrupted distribution. He also directed officials to ensure that essential services such as hospitals, schools and temples do not face any disruption due to gas shortages.

Naidu suggested holding consultations with hotel associations to encourage measures that could temporarily reduce LPG consumption if necessary. Officials also informed the Chief Minister that the Centre is expected to allocate additional LPG supplies to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka in the coming days.

He further advised officials to explore alternative options such as pipeline gas and induction stoves as supplementary solutions to ensure energy security and reduce dependence on LPG in the long term.