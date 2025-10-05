Live
- Hindu Janajagruti Samiti holds workshop for nationalist lawyers
- Telangana: KTR Criticises Bus Fare Hike in Twin Cities
- BJP gains ground: erstwhile Adilabad to witness three-way contest in polls
- Light beyond darkness
- KCOCA invoked in Bantwal murder case; 13 arrested, one absconding
- Hoax bomb threat at Israeli consulate, probe on
- Codava National Council pays tributes to warriors of Anglo-Mysore wars
- Reasons loving yourself is not a luxury - it’s survival
- Rashami Desai on fitness journey: Down 9 kgs, having different health concerns
- Navigating Life’s Kurukshetra: Lessons from the Bhagavad Gita
Take steps to promote farm mechanisation: Collector
Nellore: District Collector Himanshu Shukla has directed the officials to ensure promotion of farm mechanisation for making cultivation profitable.He...
Nellore: District Collector Himanshu Shukla has directed the officials to ensure promotion of farm mechanisation for making cultivation profitable.
He inaugurated one-day workshop on farm mechanisation organised by agriculture department at Tikkana Pranganam in the Collectorate here on Saturday.
Addressing at the workshop, Collector Shukla noted that it is necessary for farmers to adopt farm mechanisation, which would give maximum profits with low investments, since 70 percent people depend on cultivation. He instructed agriculture department to design a comprehensive long term plan of action for the purpose.
Stating that the government is offering subsidies for 60 kinds of farm mechanisation instruments, he directed the officials to conduct village-level awareness camps to motivate farmers to adopt farm mechanisation procedures to escape from labour burden.
He said, as part of this programme officials should prepare the list of ‘Champion Farmers’, who secured profits with low investments and less water management procedures at village-level.
The Collector urged bankers to give loans liberally to farmers to purchase farm mechanisation instruments either as groups or individuals. District Agriculture Officer P Satyavani, Fisheries Joint Director Santhi, Horticulture Deputy Director Subbareddy, bankers, farmers from different mandals were present.