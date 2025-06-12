Talliki Vandanam rollout today

Vijayawada: On the occasion of completing one year in office, the TDP-led NDA government announced a special gift for mothers of school-going children.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is launching Talliki Vandanam scheme, a Super Six promise, under which Rs 8,745 crore will be disbursed to mothers of school-going children. The roll-out will coincide with the government completing one year in the office on Thursday.

Under the scheme, the government offers financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to each eligible child every year. The scheme will benefit 67 lakh students in the state.The government on Wednesday issued a government order with operational guidelines of the scheme.

The scheme will be extended to students admitted to class 1 and intermediate first year. “Once admissions are completed and data is available, the funds will be credited to the respective mothers' accounts,” an official statement said. However, it is not clear whether this direct benefit transfer under ‘Talliki Vandanam' is for the academic year 2024-25 or 2025-26.

In the run up to 2024 Assembly polls, Naidu made several welfare promises under the banner of Super Six, which include Talliki Vandanam, Rs 1,500 monthly aid to every woman in the age bracket of 19 to 59 years, 20 lakh jobs for youth or Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance and free bus travel for women. Among the ‘Super Six’ promises, the government already implemented pension hike and Deepam-2 scheme. It has now added ‘Talliki Vandanam’ to the list.